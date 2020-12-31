Update: Covid-19 exemptions to TWIC requirements

Mariners applying for an original credential need to demonstrate that they have enrolled for a TWIC. Mariners may pre-enroll for a TWIC online, can schedule an appointment, but must complete the in-person enrollment process at the nearest TSA enrollment center. While this proof of application is sufficient to begin the merchant mariner credentialing process, an applicant for an original credential will be unable to obtain a MMC until their biographic and biometric information is provided to the Coast Guard by TSA.
For mariners already holding a MMC, if their TWIC expires, and their credential remains valid, then no action needs to be taken and the credential remains valid.
If a mariner applies for a renewal, raise of grade, new endorsement or duplicate merchant mariner credential while their TWIC is expired, they may apply without a valid TWIC if they demonstrate that they have enrolled for a TWIC renewal.
TSA Enrollment Centers – TSA Enrollment Centers remain open at this time, and TSA is processing new TWIC enrollments. According to TSA, some enrollment centers have closed and may continue to close for a period of time to ensure the safety, health and wellness of staff and the public. If applicants are planning to visit an enrollment center, TSA encourages individuals to use the “Find an Enrollment Center” feature at the bottom of the Universal Enrollment Services home page (https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/locator) to determine if the center is open and its hours of operation. TWIC enrollments must be completed in-person at an enrollment center. You will be required to provide the necessary identity/immigration documentation and submit fingerprints during your in-person enrollment. It is recommended that you schedule an appointment. You may pre-enroll and schedule an appointment online (https://universalenroll.dhs.gov).