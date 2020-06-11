Coast Guard seeks able seaman and lifeboatman input

The Coast Guard is seeking input from mariners who hold Merchant Mariner Credential endorsements as able seaman (AB) and lifeboatman (LB) to validate information gathered as part of a Job Task Analysis (JTA).

Since 2016, the Coast Guard has been working on several initiatives to improve the quality of the content of credentialing examinations. One initiative is to validate the real-world occupational tasks carried out by mariners in today’s merchant fleet by conducting JTAs. The first JTA is for AB and LB endorsements. The Coast Guard worked with members of industry with AB/LB experience to identify the tasks that AB and LB are responsible for while signed on a vessel. The Coast Guard seeks to have ABs and LBs take part by:

Validating the AB and LB tasks.

Telling the Coast Guard how frequently they complete the tasks.

Telling the Coast Guard how difficult it is to complete the tasks.

Telling the Coast Guard how important it is to complete the tasks.

This is a unique opportunity for mariners to provide insight into their jobs, either as an AB/LB or as a supervisor, and contribute to Coast Guard examination improvements. The Coast Guard will use the results of the JTA in consultation with industry to evaluate and update examination content for these endorsements.

Mariners who hold endorsements as AB and/or LB will receive an e-mail from JobTaskAnalysis@uscg.mil containing a link to the survey and the dates the survey is open. The link to the survey will have a unique identifier to record responses. It is not linked to mariners personally and the information provided will remain anonymous. Participation is encouraged for the benefit of the maritime community and safety of the Marine Transportation System.

For questions regarding the survey, please contact JobTaskAnalysis@uscg.mil.