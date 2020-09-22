Coast Guard publishes updated Covid-19-related exemptions to TWIC requirements

The Coast Guard Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy has published Marine Safety Information Bulletin 13-20 – (Change 1) “Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) Operations – Change 1” to update temporary exemptions to credential expirations related to Covid-19. Changes to the MSIB are reflected below.

Updated enforcement date due to Covid-19:

TWIC Readers – the Coast Guard is not changing or delaying the TWIC Reader Rule implementation date of June 7, 2020, for facilities that receive vessels certificated to carry more than 1,000 passengers. However, the Coast Guard will delay enforcement until Dec. 31, 2020. Applicable facilities and vessels are not required to update facility security plans (FSP)/vessel security plans (VSP) or install readers until the revised enforcement date. (Change 1)

Updated information on expiring TWICs after Aug. 1, 2020:

TWIC Exemption – On April 10, 2020, TSA issued a notice, Exemption to Extend the Expiration Date of Certain Transportation Worker Identification Credentials. For TWICs that expired between March 1, 2020, and July 31, 2020, the exemption extends the expiration date for 180 days. The TWICs that fall into this date range are valid for 180 days from the date of the card’s expiration. Please contact TSA (TWIC.Issue@tsa.dhs.gov) for more information. TSA has not published an extension of this exemption. TWICs expiring on or after Aug. 1, 2020 will no longer remain valid and holders must re-enroll if they require a valid TWIC. (Change 1)

Updated information on TSA Enrollment Centers:

TSA Enrollment Centers – Almost all TSA Enrollment Centers are open, and TSA is processing new and renewal TWIC enrollments with no delays. A few enrollment centers are temporarily closed to ensure the safety, health and wellness of staff and the public. If applicants are planning to visit an enrollment center, TSA encourages individuals to use the “Find an Enrollment Center” feature at the bottom of the Universal Enrollment Services home page (https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/locator) to determine if the center is open and its hours of operation. If an individual still has any questions with finding an enrollment center, please call the UES help desk. TWIC enrollments must be completed in-person at an enrollment center. It is strongly recommended that you schedule an appointment. You may pre-enroll and schedule an appointment online (https://universalenroll.dhs.gov) or call 855- DHS-UES1 (855-347-8371).