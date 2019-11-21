Coast Guard cutter to go on auction block Dec. 4

The U.S. District Court, Southern District of Alabama entered an order to auction off the retired U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bramble.

Once a familiar site on the Great Lakes, the Bramble will be sold at auction on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The auction will take place at noon local time near the front entrance to the U.S. District Courthouse, 155 St. Joseph St., Mobile, Ala.

Bramble was the subject of a civil matter filed in August by several lien claimants. All further information on the case and the auction is referenced in #19- cv-00434, SD Alabama.

The Bramble was built by the Zenith Dredge Co., which was located at the foot of 13th Avenue West, Duluth, Minn. The keel was laid on Aug. 2, 1943 and the vessel launched on Oct. 23, 1943. Six months later the commissioning ceremony took place on April 22, 1944, with an initial designation of WAGL meaning “auxiliary vessel, lighthouse tender”, which changed to WLB in 1965. The hull number, 392, remained the same from commission.

The vessel was built to serve as a 180′ Coast Guard cutter. The federal government purchased or built 39 of the vessels, built in three sub-classes, from 1942-1944. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) designed the 180’s to service Aids-to-Navigation (AtoN), perform search and rescue missions (SAR), carry out law enforcement duties (LE), and conduct ice-breaking operations. Members of the class have served in the USCG from 1942 to the present. They have significantly contributed to safe navigation on inland and international waters in times of peace and war.

For more details on bidding rules and deposit requirements, contact Frank Kups, vice president, National Liquidators, at 954-990-1078 or 800-633-7172. Email: fkups@natliq.com

National Liquidators/National Maritime Services has been appointed as the broker agent to market and facilitate the transfer to new ownership.