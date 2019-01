The Coast Guard posted a message and video on Twitter Tuesday from Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz on the “unacceptable” affect that the lapse in appropriations has had on Coast Guard personnel.

Schultz’s Twitter post said: “Your Coast Guard leadership team and the American people stand in awe of your continued dedication to duty, resilience, and that of your families. I find it unacceptable that @ USCG members must rely on food pantries and donations to get through day-to-day life.”