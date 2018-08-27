Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Alaska Coast Guard gets new Metal Shark 29’ response boats

Members of Coast Guard Station Juneau test the capabilities of their new 29' Response Boat-Small II at Juneau, Alaska, July 10, 2018. Coast Guard photo/PO1 Jon-Paul Rios.
Coast Guard boat stations in Alaska have been re-equipped with five new 29’ response boat-small vessels from Metal Shark, Jeanerette, La., replacing older 25’ Defender-class boats nearing the end of service life.

Deliveries to the Coast Guard 17th District began May 17 when the Ketchikan station received two boats, followed by one that arrived at Valdez on June 19 and two in Juneau on June 27.

“We are very excited about acquiring these new boats, and the improved capabilities they offer,” said Chief Warrant Officer Seth Carter, the station and Small Boat manager for the 17th District in Juneau, in announcing the deliveries. “Our crews will use these new boats to provide enhanced support to the Alaskan communities they serve.”

The new boats will operate in coastal waters on missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports, waterways and coastal security, drug and migrant interdiction and environmental protection and response, Coast Guard officials say. The updated design, also known as the RBS II, was revamped with more emphasis on ergonomics and crew comfort to improve endurance.

The Coast Guard contracted with Metal Shark in September 2011 to replace the 25’ Defenders, a design adopted by the Coast Guard in 2002. The first deliveries began in June 2012.

