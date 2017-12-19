The body of one of two missing crewmen was recovered Sunday when the towboat Ricky Robinson was raised from the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tenn.

Local news media reported Memphis police identified the body of deckhand Anquavious Jamison, 19, who was working with his stepfather, captain Keith Pigrem, 35, on the 66’, 1,400-hp Wepfer Marine push boat when it sank around 11:42 a.m. Dec. 8 near mile marker 733.

Alerted by a mayday call from Pigrem, the Coast Guard, state. Memphis city and Shelby County authorities that covered 324 miles of the river for 29 hours without finding the men.

The towboat was located on the bottom in 65’ of water near mile marker 731. A salvage operation by Okie Moore Diving & Salvage Co., a Wepfer affiliated company based in St. Charles, Mo., brought the Ricky Robinson to the surface Sunday. The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.