Towboat continues to sink in the Mississippi River in Kentucky

As of yesterday afternoon, the 80’x28′, 2,000-hp towboat Todd Brown was still sinking along the right descending bank of the Lower Mississippi River at mile marker 940 near Columbus, Ky., the Coast Guard said. The towboat is owned by Ingram Barge Co. A unified command has been established, made up of the Coast Guard, Ingram, the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The boat has been in jeopardy for three days with no explanation coming from the UC as to whether it is still sinking, stabilized or being refloated.

Salvage equipment, crews, and divers are on scene to recover the troubled vessel. There are currently no restrictions to commercial or recreational vessel traffic due to the incident. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley watchstanders were notified on Monday afternoon that the Todd Brown was sinking. The towboat has approximately 17,500 gals. of diesel fuel, 150 gals. lube oil, and 150 gals. hydraulic oil onboard. Aerial assessments 70 miles down river and shoreline assessments six miles down river have been conducted and no signs of pollution were observed. SWS Environmental Services is on the scene monitoring the situation and boom has been deployed to mitigate a pollution release.

An investigation into the cause of the sinking continues.