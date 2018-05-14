Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Port of Coeymans ships another giant steam generator

A Heat Recovery Steam Generator departs from the Port of Coeymans bound for Connecticut May 14, 2018. Photo courtesy Leon Taufield.
The Port of Coeymans shipped a second massive steam generator down New York’s Hudson River Monday, in a reprise of the 2017 operation that moved the largest, heaviest cargo in the history of the river.

The new Heat Recovery Steam Generator, or HRSG, like its predecessor is going to a Public Service Electric & Gas power plant project, this one in Bridgeport, Conn.

The 130’ tall, 8 million lb. structure departed by barge around 2 p.m., timed for the tides with an itinerary under the cross-Hudson bridges with just enough clearance. After passing under the George Washington Bridge around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the plan is to anchor in New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty around 8 p.m., then move with the tide through the East River, under the Brooklyn Bridge around 4 a.m. Wednesday and through Hell Gate to Long Island Sound.

Three Coeymans Marine Towing tugs – the 82’x30’x10’, 3,200-hp Daisy Mae, the 80’x27’x12’, 2,600-hp Mister Jim, and the 62’x24’x8,7’, 1,200-hp Pike – are pushing the HRSG on the 100’x99’9”x20’ Marmac 400 ABS load line deck barge from McDonough Marine, Metairie, La.

It is a similar setup to the August 2017 voyage that carried the first HRSG built at Coeymans to a new PSEG plant on the Arthur Kill in New Jersey. The Connecticut project is a 485-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Bridgeport that will run primarily on natural gas and can also burn ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel as backup, according to PSEG.

In its decade of operations at a former brickyard site south of Albany, N.Y., Coeymans has become a regional base for infrastructure projects in the New York City region. The port affords deep-draft access, acreage for building large components like the NRSG, and nearby interstate highway and rail access.  

 

 

