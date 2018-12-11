Oil discharge response in Louisiana continues

The Coast Guard continues to respond to a well discharging a mixture of crude oil, gas, and water near Port Sulphur, La. A Unified Command has been established consisting of the Coast Guard, Hilcorp Energy Co. and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office.

Approximately 1,700′ of hard boom has been deployed to contain the discharging oil, 2,000′ of absorbent boom to collect it, and 630 gals. of oily water have been recovered so far.

Assets being utilized include:

Five response and oil recovery vessels.

Four shoreline clean-up and assessment vessels.

One drone-capable vessel.

The Coast Guard and Hilcorp are both conducting aerial assessments of the area. Wild Well Control is on scene working to secure the source of the discharge. Also involved in the response are the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Department, Plaquemines Office of Environmental Management, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Hilcorp Energy has published a claims line for those impacted by the incident: Phone: 337-216-4311, Fax: 337-216-4435.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.