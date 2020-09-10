Master Marine delivers 1,600-hp towboat to Plimsoll Marine

Master Marine Inc. (MMI), Bayou La Batre, Ala., has delivered the 67’x28’ towboat Iron Lady to Plimsoll Marine. The 1,600-hp Iron Lady is the first of four vessels that MMI is scheduled to deliver to the company, which is based in the New Orleans area.

Plimsoll Marine, a Cooper Group Company, is a Lower Mississippi River towboat operator that performs fleeting and barge services from Baton Rouge, La., to the Head of Passes.

The four state-of-the-art vessels are designed by Entech Designs LLC, Kenner, La., and are fully compliant with all Coast Guard regulatory requirements

“The delivery of the Iron Lady marks another milestone in our unrelenting effort to build and maintain our industry’s most modern and capable fleet of pushboats,” Angus R. Cooper III, president, Cooper/T. Smith, said in a statement.

“Plimsoll Marine is proud to add Iron Lady to our growing fleet of world class pushboats,” said Karl Gonzales, vice president of Plimsoll Marine. “Coupled with our team of highly experienced and skilled mariners, the Iron Ladyfurther ensures our ability to exceed the expectations of our customers in the safest and most efficient manner.”

The Iron Lady is powered by two Laborde Products-supplied Mitsubishi 803-hp Tier 3 diesel marine engines operating at 1,400 rpm, coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Laborde also supplied electrical power with two Northern Lights 65-kW Tier 3 electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum keel coolers throughout.

A pair of Sound Propeller Services 70”x 48”x7” 4-bladed stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two J&S Machine Works 7” ABS Grade two propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, ThorPlas bushings and shaft seals. RIO Controls and Hydraulic supplied the steering system for the two 7” main and four 7” flanking rudders.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics provided a pair of Quincy reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime supplied all 18”x12” rubber fendering around the perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

R.S Price & Son provided a Carrier mini-split HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine supplied the large Bomar aluminum windows. Dales Welding and Fabricators provided the aluminum exterior doors. Wintech International supplied a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World provided all electronics and communications, with an alarm system from Unlimited Control & Supply.

Each of the four towboats have the capacity for 10,400 gals. of fuel and 4,359 gals. of potable water, along with providing a maximum 7’-9” working draft. Each vessel is outfitted with three crew staterooms housing six crew, 1.5 baths and a full galley arrangement.