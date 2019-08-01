Marad awards $7 million in Marine Highway grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (Marad) announced this week the designation of nine Marine Highway projects and a Marine Highway route that will benefit Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington state and American Samoa. Marine highways are navigable waterways that can be used as alternate options to traditional shipping methods.

“The designation of marine highways by Congress will help move cargo and people to help grow the economy and shift freight off of congested highways,” Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement announcing the designations.

The America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP) authorizes the designation of Marine Highway Routes and Marine Highway Projects. A Marine Highway Project is a planned service, or expansion of an existing service, on a designated Marine Highway Route. Designation makes projects and highway routes eligible to apply for federal funding. Congress appropriated $7 million for AMHP in fiscal 2019.

“Marine highways are an efficient and cost-effective option for moving freight and passengers in America,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.

The new designations and route include the following: