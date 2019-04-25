Inland Waterways Users Board to meet in May

The Inland Waterways Users Board will meet next month in New Orleans. The meeting is open to the public.

At the meeting, the Users Board will receive briefings and presentations on the projects and status of the U.S. inland waterways system and conduct discussions and deliberations. The Users Board is interested in written and verbal comments from the public.

The May meeting’s agenda will include the status of funding for inland and coastal navigation; status of the Inland Waterways Trust Fund (IWTF) and project updates; status of the construction activities for Olmsted Locks and Dam Project, the Locks and Dams 2, 3, and 4 on the Monongahela River Project, the Chickamauga Lock Project and the Kentucky Lock Project; an update of the Upper Ohio River Navigation Study; an update of the Mississippi River and Illinois Waterway Navigation and Environmental Sustainability Project (NESP); an update of the Calcasieu Lock study and results of simulations; and discussion of innovative design techniques and standardization of features for inland waterway projects.

The Army Corps of Engineers, Inland Waterways Users Board will meet from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 23, 2019, at The Westin New Orleans Canal Place in New Orleans. For more information contact Mark R. Pointon, the Designated Federal Officer (DFO) for the committee, at 703–428–6438 or by email at Mark.Pointon@usace.army.mil. Alternatively, contact Kenneth E. Lichtman, the Alternate Designated Federal Officer (ADFO), 703–428–8083 or by email at Kenneth.E.Lichtman@usace.army.mil.