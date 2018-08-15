Beach replenishment barge capsizes off S.C.

The Coast Guard and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company LLC were working to recover a barge that capsized Wednesday off Surfside Beach, S.C., on the first day of a beach replenishment project.

The 12-mile project from Surfside Beach to Myrtle Beach, S.C., is planned to pump 1.4 million cu. yds. of sand. Great Lakes Dredge had vessels deployed and dredge pipe stockpiled on the beach for the Aug. 15 start.

Coast Guard watchstanders at the Charleston, S.C., command center received a National Response Center report that an unmanned 30’ construction barge had capsized.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched from Charleston, and the Coast Guard station at Georgetown, S.C., launched a crew on a 29’ response boat-small. There were no injuries or pollution reported in the incident.

The company was working with the Coast Guard and state to salvage the barge and watch for potential hazards. The Coast Guard broadcast a marine alert asking other vessels to stay clear during those operations.

The beach project is part of an additional $29 million the Corps of Engineers is spending to widen beaches along South Carolina’s Grand Strand, a continuation of emergency work after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 damaged the resort area and eroded beaches.