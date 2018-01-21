Barge removals underway at Ohio River dam

On Sunday towboats began removing barges that had been swept away by ice and lodged against the Emsworth Lock and Dam downriver from Pittsburgh on the Ohio River, Corps of Engineers officials said.

A week-long ice clearing operation at the facility liberated its navigation lock Saturday, enabling vessel movements to begin extracting the barges. Of 27 barges that broke away from the Jake’s Run fleeting area Jan. 13, two are still missing and believed sunk in the Pittsburgh pool, according to Corps officials.

Coast Guard safety zones remain in place on the river as cleanup operations continue around Emsworth, and along a stretch of river where 34 other barges were scattered by ice during a breakaway near mile marker 94 near Moundsville, West Va. With the onset of warmer weather in the eastern U.S., a unified command of the Coast Guard, Corps of Engineers and towing industry is working to expedite opening the river for commodities shipments and coal deliveries to power plants in the Ohio Valley.

The ice jam response has included a lot of help from local partners, including assistance from Monongalia County (Pa.) Homeland Security Emergency Management and Morgantown municipal authorities. Monongalia County provided a drone to provide aerial views of icepacks on the rivers.

The Morgantown police and fire departments provided side-scan survey equipment to help locate the barges believed submerged in the upper or lower pools at Emsworth. The National Weather Service has been providing the team with updated information on weather, river and icepack conditions.

“This is truly a team effort and the unified command appreciates the support as we work to restore navigation and transportation of vital supplies to area power plants and other industries,” Corps officials said in an updated statement Sunday. Workers at Emsworth had reported significant progress on clearing ice from the upstream approaches of the main and auxiliary lock chambers. The lock gates are now operational, although the facility remains closed to navigation.