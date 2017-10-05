Tropical Storm Nate expected on northern Gulf Coast Sunday

A fourth tropical system headed toward U.S. shores is expected to lash parts of the Gulf of Mexico shore between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle this weekend.

Tropical Storm Nate is expected to strengthen to hurricane force after passing the Yucatan peninsula on its trek north, with a possible landfall in the U.S. Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane center upgraded Nate from a tropical depression Thursday morning, based on radar data, and forecast continued strengthening. Heavy rain with the danger of flash floods and mudslides were the storm’s main threat to parts of Central America, and Mexico’s Cancun and Cozumel resort areas were next in line for impacts.

Over warm waters of the northwest Caribbean, Nate is expected to reach hurricane strength, although on Thursday forecast models diverged on its potential development.

Forecasters were fairly confident of a five-day track taking it onto the U.S. Gulf Coast Sunday as a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.