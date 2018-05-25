El Faro sinking illustrated digest released by NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a 16-page illustrated digest that summarizes the critical events and decisions that led to the 2015 sinking of El Faro and the loss of all 33 crewmembers.

The digest also synopsizes the more than 60 recommendations issued throughout the NTSB’s investigation of the sinking. The infographics and summary make for an easy-to-read digest, compared with the thousands of pages that comprise the NTSB’s final report and associated investigative documents, while still imparting potentially lifesaving information to NTSB stakeholders, the agency said.

The full accident report, available at www.ntsb.gov, remains the agency’s definitive document on its investigation of the sinking, but the digest provides an overview of the landmark marine accident and a review of what government and industry can do to prevent such an accident from happening again.