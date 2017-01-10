Navy’s LCS program goes where no man has gone before

Most marine engineers, naval architects and shipbuilders will tell you that one of their toughest challenges is designing and building first-of-a-kind vessels. The reason is quite simple: no one has done it before. The more complicated the specifications, the more difficult it will be to get them right.
The Navy’s almost $30 billion littoral combat ship program has come under fire of late for system and structural failures. Senators John McCain, R-Ariz., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., as the highest-ranking members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, are not happy and let Navy officials know about it in a letter back in September of last year.
There are two versions of the LCS. One is a 378’x57.4′ steel monohull/aluminum Freedom-class version being built at Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin. The other is an aluminum 417’x99′ trimaran LCS being built at Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. Both shipyards and the Navy are in deep water on these projects, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the program since the early 2000s.
“These are high-risk designs. This is extreme engineering,” said Lothar Birk, department chairman at the University of New Orleans School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. “You’ve got to develop new tools and tweak hydrodynamic codes. It doesn’t necessary work out the first time.”
The program has had stops and starts for more than a decade. Back in 2007, for example, problems led to funding for LCS 3 being pulled. It was later reinstated. “The designers are trying to give the Navy what it wants,” said Lothar, “but these ships are to operate in war zones and they really have no armament on them. The [armament] weight would make it impossible to reach the speeds the Navy wants.”
So, the Navy has made a number of changes over the years and is in the process of making more. Many want to know who is at fault. The Navy, designers and shipbuilders are involved in a project that no one has taken on in the past. You can argue that the Navy should have done this or that and different designers would make a difference, as would different shipbuilders. But how do you know when no one has done it before?
In the end, the Navy’s LCS program will bring positive changes to the workboat industry in the future. To get there, however, the industry needs an entity with deep pockets, like the U.S. government. No private company could handle it. “The process will lead to new designs for other ships, the use of new tools and so forth. It will be a positive thing,” said Birk. “Maybe some day there will be trimaran workboats servicing the oil and gas industry in the Gulf.”
If the issues were with the hull design and seaworthiness, you would be on point. But that is not the issue. This ship is poorly integrated, undergunned, and fragile. I know because I work on the program. The developers did not do what they said they could and the Navy, in its infinite wisdom, changed requirements and then accepted the current abomination. I will not give my real name and email for fear of retribution.
If you want to know who is to blame for the current LCS program, it must rest with the US Government. They put out specifications that are contradictory and force the contractor to make promises they can’t keep. We see this in every major military procurement in the last 15 years. Programs like the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightening, even the current procurement of the new Air Force One’s, are all ridiculously over-budget and behind schedule. That’s because the Government wants it all but doesn’t want to pay for it or wait for it.
There is a reason why a destroyer costs nearly $2billion and an aircraft carrier nearly $13billion. Because that’s what it’s worth! Now the Navy wants the LCS to perform the missions of a destroyer, mine sweeper, special operations craft, submarine hunter, etc. etc. etc. and they want it to cost…$360million. As they say in Maine…can’t get there from here!
If the contractor even has a hope of winning new government business it must say that it will do the impossible. This is the case for the LCS. The Navy says, “We want it to go faster, be more maneuverable, have more capabilities, carry more equipment, withstand missiles strikes and…oh…by the way…we want it to cost a fraction of what a current warship costs.” Yeah…right…
Both LCS’ are superior, cutting edge, hull forms. Do they have problems? Yeah. They do. But it didn’t take them 25 years to get from concept to fleet operation. It took them less than 10 years. And they don’t cost 20% of what a warship costs, they cost 30%. Do they have “everything under the sun” capability like the Navy wants? No. They don’t. But if you ask me, the Navy got a damn good deal. They are putting a fleet of warships on the water at a small fraction of what it used to cost. This is upsetting the status quo in a big way, from politicians to the pentagon to entrenched Navy bureaucracies to traditional warship builders. Hence, all of the crying and gnashing of teeth. Ronald Reagan said the “nearest thing to eternity we will ever see is a government bureaucracy” and the current warship military complex will not go down without a fight.
Stay the course. You’re getting a very good ship for the money. Stop whining US Navy!
Why no word on the comparable (or not) fantastical journey involving the USCG Deepwater program for a new Offshore Patrol Cutter ? That program has been in the works for a very long time, yet still does not have a hull in the water to prove itself worthy of continued funding. At least the USN progressed to that point and further. The USCG program is a classic case of too many cooks.
and force the contractor to make promises they can’t keep.
No one is forced to lie its a choice.
As I always say, the admirals and generals that oversee these programs are not qualified. They’re spending other peoples money on pie in the sky projects using untried technology. Then the requirements and missions are constantly fiddled with. And this isn’t the first project to go this way. It’s not the contractors fault. They’re forced to charge what it costs or go bankrupt.
Another person recommended using Perry hulls. Still in use by other foreign navies and many years of service in the US Navy. Old Perrys in storage could be engineering test platforms for new weapons.
Why build a warship that can’t protect itself, let alone get to the war zone. I say stop construction, pay the price of failure and scrap or sell the built LCS ships. But not to the Coast Guard. Those of us at sea may need their help.