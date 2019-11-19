A look back at WorkBoat for November 1959

- A 70’x20’x8′ twin-screw push-type towboat, the third of three, was delivered recently to the government of Argentina. Built by Todd Shipyards, Houston, the boat will work on the Parana River. The towboat is powered by two turbocharged 300-hp Atlas diesels. The new vessels will be operated by Flota de Transportes Fluvial, Buenos Aires.
- Bell Marine Service, Houston, took delivery recently of a 65’x24’x7’6″ pusher tug. Built by Harrisburg Machine Co., Houston, the Commuter is powered by a pair of 650-hp White Superior diesels.