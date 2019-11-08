Main Iron Works, LLC is proud to sponsor the 2019 International WorkBoat Show

Main Iron Works specializes in the construction, repair, and repowering of marine vessels and barges. Since its conception in 1947, Main Iron Works has proudly built and refurbished push boats, offshore tug boats and tractor tugs. In addition to offering dry docks of various capacities, dock space for repairs, shore power and water connections, machine shop services are now available.

Arlen “Benny” Cenac, Jr., has owned Main Iron Works since July of 2015 and is a third-generation owner of Cenac Marine Services. Since his tenure at Main Iron Works, he has applied the same values set before him by both of his grandfathers to lead the company into the next generation. These values, combined with a focus on customer service, reliability, and quality are what separates Main Iron Works from the competition and allows them to service customers across the country.

In addition to sponsoring the conference, Benny Cenac will be speaking on a panel on December 4 from 9:30 – 10:25 AM, “Integrating Tier 4 Technology into a Proved Tractor Tug Design,” which chronicles the challenges and the achievement of Tier 4 compliance while maintaining a time honored haul design.