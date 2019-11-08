Dale’s Welding & Fabricators since 1981

Dale’s has been committed to the inland marine industry since 1981. Our customers include shipyards, tugboat builders and pushboat operators in the Gulf Coast region, from Florida to Texas and throughout the south/central US.

Our facility, located on the Intracoastal Waterway in Louisiana, does precision machining, welding and custom fabrication to the exacting demands of the freshwater shipping industry. We specialize in:

• Aluminum doors and windows

• Shafts

• Shaft seals

• Winches

• Marine Sanitation Devices

• Steel and aluminum fabrication, tooling and machining

In addition to the skilled fabricators and machinists in our full service shop, we have a team of field service personnel who can travel to your site for installations, repairs and maintenance.