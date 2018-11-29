WorkBoat names its 2018 Boat of the Year

WorkBoat recognized the 10 Significant Boats of 2018 and named its Boat of the Year at an awards ceremony at the International WorkBoat Show Thursday morning. The 2018 Boat of the year was the Enhydra, a 600-passenger hybrid tour vessel built by All American Marine for Red and White Fleet.

Designed by Teknicraft Design, the Enhydra is BAE System’s third and largest boat to be powered with its hybrid system, called HybriDrive.

“The system is fully automated, it assesses the power loads, both hotel loads and propulsion loads, and completely manages the use of available power,” said Joe Hudspeth, BAE’s marine marketing manager. “It draws upon the batteries as much as possible until it needs additional power from the diesel generators.”

BAE’s variable-speed generators also serve as starting motors for the two Cummins QSL9 diesel engines, rated at 410-hp each and operated with biofuel.

Here are the other nine winners:

Cindy L. Erickson, Chris Reeves, Jerry Jarrett (Z-Drive Towboats)

Owner: Marquette Transportation Co.

Builder: C&C Marine and Repair

Designer: CT Marine

Clean Jacksonville (LNG Bunker Barge)

Owner: TOTE Maritime

Builder: Conrad Industries

Designer: Bristol Harbor Group (barge)/GTT (LNG cryogenic membrane)

Douglas B. Mackie (tug) (Suction Hopper Dredge ATB)

Ellis Island (dredge)

Owner: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.

Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Designer: Ship Architects Inc. (tug)

Enhydra (Hybrid Tour Vessel)

Owner: Red and White Fleet

Builder: All American Marine

Designer: Teknicraft Design

Marine 24 (Fire/Rescue Boat)

Owner: Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

Builder: Lake Assault Boats/Fraser Shipyards Inc.

Designer: Lake Assault Boats

Millville (tug), 1964 (barge) (Articulated Tug/Barge Unit)

Owner: Wawa Inc.

Builder: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

Designer: Guarino & Cox

National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Venture (Expedition Cruise Boat)

Owner: Lindblad Expeditions

Builder: Nichols Brothers Boat Builders

Designer: Jensen Maritime Consultants

Potomac Taxi I, II, III and IV (Water Taxi)

Owner: Potomac Riverboat Co., Entertainment Cruises

Builder: Metal Shark

Designer: BMT Designers & Planners Inc.

Rosemary McAllister (Ship Assist and Escort Tug)

Owner: McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc.

Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Designer: Jensen Maritime

Seastreak Commodore (600-Passenger Ferry)

Owner: Seastreak LLC

Builder: Gulf Craft LLC

Designer: Incat Crowther

— David Krapf