USWatercraft recommits to North Carolina manufacturing facility

Waterline Systems Inc., whose workboat division, USWatercraft, will focus on building innovative and durable aluminum, steel and composite boats that are strong enough to withstand the rigors and demands of the commercial workboat industry. Waterline has committed to continue and expand workboat manufacturing in Hubert, N.C.

The 70,000 sq. ft. manufacturing space USWatercraft will occupy is part of a larger waterfront boatbuilding facility located on the inland waterway which makes for easy access for service customers, delivery and sea trials of new vessels. storage, dockage, crane services, hydraulic trailer and 75-ton Travelift onsite make for ease of handling for service vessels and new builds.

Managing director Randall Borges stated that the workboat division will focus on the design, manufacture and service of welded aluminum, composite and steel vessels. High performance designs and quality North Carolina craftsmanship will define the brand. “USWatercraft will strive to meet the demands of private clients as well as the commercial marine industry through their service to domestic markets and globally for passenger vessels, military, law enforcement, fire and rescue, survey and much more. All involved are committed to exceeding each customer’s expectations in design, build quality, on time delivery and ongoing service. Customer satisfaction stands as our number one objective,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have the support of Masonboro, N.C. resident Richard Johnson who acquired the former Hatteras Yachts property in 2014,” Borges said. “Richard is a strong supporter of local economic development, and it is through his vision to revitalize marine manufacturing and service onsite that we are able to have this great opportunity”.

Additionally, Borges said the company is very pleased to be able to take advantage of an existing, experienced workforce in the Hubert, N.C. area which is supported on both the local (Onslow County) and State (North Carolina) levels. “We look forward to working with them to expand training and further develop our workforce as we move this forward,” he said.

Waterline Systems will also be relocating its Carolina Cockpit division to the Hubert facility. Established in 1988 Carolina Cockpit manufactures modular fiberglass deck structures which include pilothouses, wheelhouses, crane and equipment cabs, barge houses, tankermans shelters, winch and ROV control stations, dredge cabs, recreational enclosures for the center console market and many land-based applications including molded fiberglass buildings and guard shacks.