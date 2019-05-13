Shipbuilders’ annual meeting opens in Washington, D.C. May 15

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national trade association representing the U.S. shipyard industry, said that more than 70 shipbuilding and repair organizations will be represented at their 2019 annual meeting beginning on Wednesday, May 15. Ahead of the meeting, SCA launched a new web site dedicated to sharing important policy and industry information about U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry and the supplier industrial base, as well as highlight the work and dedication of the men and women of the maritime and shipbuilding community.

The 2019 meeting will provide the strategic focus of the organization, its members and partners. “SCA’s annual meeting is an important time for hundreds of industry organizations to join in Washington to communicate with lawmakers about industrial base issues, and this year, we will focus on shipbuilding innovations, recognizing improvements in safety practices and incidents rates, and cybersecurity,” Matthew Paxton, president of SCA, said in a statement released on Monday.

This year, attendees will hear from Rep. Rob Wittman, R-VA, Rep. Joe Courtney, D-CT, Rep. Bradley Byrne R-AL, and Rep. John Rutherford, FL-04, as well as cybersecurity experts from the private and public sectors. SCA will also announce the formation of its first Cybersecurity Committee.

“Threats to our national security have been a constant since the very founding of our country, and for decades, the men and women who build, repair and maintain the U.S. fleet have remained at the frontlines of innovating against those threats,” said SCA Chairman, Terry O’Brien. “Whether it be designing and building vessels that can carry military supplies, repairing the USS Cole after she was bombed, or defending against cyber attacks, the shipbuilding and repair industry has remained dedicated partner in the fight against threats the nation and the servicemen and women who defend the U.S. daily. Our new Cybersecurity Committee will provide guidance on how the shipbuilding industry can stay on top of cyber warfare threats our nation faces on a daily basis.”

An important part of each SCA Annual meeting is recognizing excellence in safety. This year a record number of awards will be presented to companies that have zero recordable fatalities for the year, a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 1.0 or below, and that have submitted safety surveys for all four quarters of the year. Maritime Leadership Awards will be given to members of Congress who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and support of the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry.