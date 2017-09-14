Ribcraft delivers adventure tour RIB to New England

Ribcraft, Marblehead, Mass., introduced its 41′ Ribcraft 12.5 rigid inflatable boat (RIB) with the recent delivery of a specialized Coast Guard Subchapter T-certified tour boat to Cape Rib Tours, Hyannis, Mass.

At 41’, the 12.5 RIB is the newest and largest model in the Ribcraft model line. It will be used for whale watching expeditions, sightseeing tours and thrill rides.

Marketed as the ultimate offshore platform for tour operators, security and patrol operations, and military applications, the 12.5 combines the company’s signature deep V hull and bow sheer with an extended waterline and generous beam. Designed for offshore passages and operations requiring large crew and payload capacities, the 12.5 is designed to offer flexibility to meet the specialized needs of every customer.

It can accommodate up to 34 guests through the combination of 29 jockey-style pod seats and a large aft bench. Outfitted for adventure tours, the 12.5 for Cape Rib Tours features a heavy duty yellow Hypalon tube, extended canopy top with an integrated swim ladder, bowthruster, and a marine head.

Powered by triple 350-hp Mercury Verado outboards, the 12.5 reaches speeds in excess of 50 mph, the company said. The 12.5 is also available with twin inboard diesel I/O or waterjets. With an optional thruster, the 12.5 is designed to deliver tight quarter maneuverability.

“This new model really fills a void in our lineup. The tour industry is all about numbers so getting more paying customers into larger performance RIBs is what this is all about,” Brian Gray, Ribcraft’s president, said in a statement. “We were delighted with the performance and stability of the boat even at full load. She certainly met all our expectations.”

The 12.5 is available in multiple configurations to suit both commercial and recreational customers.

Ribcraft designs and builds safe, durable, performance-oriented RIBs. The company offers vessels starting at 15′, capable of fulfilling most any mission.