Ribcraft awarded multiple contracts for California

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recently took delivery of two new Ribcraft 5.85s. Delivered to the southern district which covers all of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, the new Ribcraft will be operated by one or two wardens for patrol and enforcement operations. At just over 19′, these RIBs can be easily trailered and launched while still delivering open water performance along the Southern California coast.

Ribcraft worked with the department to build a boat that meets its diverse operational requirements. Featuring a forward positioned center console with front bench seat, two side by side Shockwave suspension seats, heavy duty T-top with windscreen, and a complete Raymarine electronics package. The 19′ RIB provides a comfortable platform for long patrols in both open and protected waters, while offering an open deck for officers and gear. Powered by a 115-hp Yamaha outboard, the 5.85 will reach speeds in excess of 40 mph while still providing safety and performance.

Features of the Ribcraft 5.85 include:

Forward positioned center console with front bench seat;

powder coated T-top with windscreen and electronics box;

two Shockwave Corbin Jockey Suspension Seats;

full length, stainless steel beaching shoe;

heavy duty military grey 1670 dtx Hypalon tube with two rows of rubstrake reinforcing;

Electronics package complete with 12V outlet, handheld spotlight, LED light bar, LED flood lights for 3600 illumination, Whelen hailer/siren, Raymarine GPS and radar, Icom VHF with AIS, State Agency Radio, and EPIRB;

heavy duty BoatMaster trailer..

Additionally, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recently awarded Ribcraft with a contract to supply and deliver shipboard RIBs for its fleet of long-range fisheries patrol boats. Under this contract, the department again will utilize the 19′ Ribcraft 5.85, but with a slightly modified layout for shipboard operations. Featuring a center console with a radar arch, integrated hoisting fittings, and a 115-hp Yamaha four stroke outboard, these RIBs will be deployed for boarding and response operations up to 200 miles offshore.

Originally designed as a surf rescue craft, the Ribcraft 5.85 is small enough to maneuver in shallow waters and be easily deployed and operated, yet large enough to handle most sea conditions and carry ample crew and gear. This 19′ model is a favorite among departments for its versatility, durability, safety, and performance.

Ribcraft is proud to be working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and look forward to supplying our professional grade RIBs to the State for years to come, company officials said in a prepared statement.