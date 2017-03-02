Subscribe Advertise Contact

Photos: ‘Splashing’ Metal Shark’s first Citywide ferries

By on
Metal Shark lowers its second hull for Citywide Ferry into the Charenton Canal, Franklin, La., on Feb. 24, 2017. WorkBoat photo.
Two new 86’x29’x11’6″ aluminum high-speed catamaran ferries for New York’s Citywide Ferry hit the water at Metal Shark’s Franklin, La., shipyard on Feb. 24. WorkBoat‘s Senior Editor Ken Hocke was there, and you can read his full write-up on the ‘splashing,’ after viewing another round of photos from the day.

The move marked another major milestone for the project, succinctly summarized by Carl Wegener, Metal Shark’s director of commercial sales: “It’s a proud moment for all our teams. Everybody in this yard, the people here and the people you hear working in the background on the boats coming behind these two are fully invested in this project.”

Assisted by a pair of cranes, the Metal Shark team prepares to lift the first ferry to the water. WorkBoat photo.

The first ferry is lined up to enter the water. WorkBoat photo.

The first ferry is suspended above the Charenton Canal. WorkBoat photo.

Metal Shark's first Citywide Ferry hull touches water for the first time. WorkBoat photo.

A view from above with the first hull in the water and the second awaiting its turn. WorkBoat photo.

Metal Shark's second Citywide Ferry hull is lifted above the Charenton Canal. WorkBoat photo.

Metal Shark's first two Citywide Ferries in the water. WorkBoat photo.

