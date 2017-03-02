Photos: ‘Splashing’ Metal Shark’s first Citywide ferries

Two new 86’x29’x11’6″ aluminum high-speed catamaran ferries for New York’s Citywide Ferry hit the water at Metal Shark’s Franklin, La., shipyard on Feb. 24. WorkBoat‘s Senior Editor Ken Hocke was there, and you can read his full write-up on the ‘splashing,’ after viewing another round of photos from the day.

The move marked another major milestone for the project, succinctly summarized by Carl Wegener, Metal Shark’s director of commercial sales: “It’s a proud moment for all our teams. Everybody in this yard, the people here and the people you hear working in the background on the boats coming behind these two are fully invested in this project.”