Moose Boats building new crew transport vessel for Westar

Moose Boats, Petaluma, Calif., is about 75% of the way finished a new 75’x10’x10′ crew transport/ship stores vessel for Westar Marine Services, San Francisco.

Designed by the Moose Boats and Incat Crowther with a draft of 5’6″, the yet as named aluminum boat will be powered by a pair of Volvo IPS900 diesel engines connected to Volvo IPS3 Z-drives with nibral props through Volvo marine gears. The propulsion package will give the new boat a running speed of 27 knots.

Volvo will also supply the IPS controls and steering system. Onboard electrical power will come from a 9-kW Northern Lights genset. The 20’x20′ rear cargo deck will be able to carry up to 20,000 lbs. of freight. The inside cabin will be able to carry a crew of three and up to 28 passengers.

Capacities will include 1,200 gals. of diesel fuel and 150 gals. fresh water, ancillary equipment will include a 4,000-lb. capacity hydraulic boom crane, and the electronics suite will feature Raymarine Axiom Pro Multifunction Navigation radar and sonar and Icom M604 VHF radios.

The new vessel will be delivered in 2019 and carry a USCG Subchapter T certification.