Midship Marine delivers passenger vessel to Mexico

Midship Marine, Harvey, La., has delivered the Ultramar II, the second in a series of high capacity160’2″x36’2″x13’2″ aluminum catamaran passenger ferries for Mexican operator Ultramar.

Designed by Incat Crowther, Ultramar II is specifically designed for the operator’s Playa de Carmen — Cozumel run, offering high capacity, high durability, and a world-class passenger experience for up to 844.

The vessel’s fit-out is yacht-like in keeping with Ultramar’s “experience innovation” motto and includes aquarium-themed feature walls and glass pieces, decorative ceilings, multicolor underwater lighting, polished stainless-steel handrails, high-end entertainment system.

The main deck aft cabin seats 214 passengers and includes a dedicated child-friendly area as well as a refreshment bar. The forward end of the vessel’s main deck features a premium class area with 64 seats. The foredeck seats an additional 50 passengers. Behind the main passenger cabin, the vessel is fitted with a large enclosed cargo area with roller doors and spacious dedicated restrooms for male, female, and disabled patrons.

The mid deck exterior is complete with seating for 203 passengers plus a full-service bar and a sizeable stage for musicians to entertain passengers. A majority of the exterior area is enclosed on sides and from above and is air conditioned by the vessel’s cooling system. An additional 52 premium class seats are housed inside the mid deck cabin.

The roof deck includes seating for 264 passengers seeking to enjoy the Caribbean sunshine.

Ultramar II is fitted with a pair of MTU 16V4000 63L main engines, each producing 3,000 hp at 1,800 rpm, the upgraded propulsion package offering additional speed and power over its sister, Ultramar. The Ultramar II has a maximum speed of 30 knots and a running speed of 26 knots.

Capacities include 2,642 gals. of fuel oil and 396 gals. fresh water. Electrical needs are met by a pair of Cummins 6C-CP gensets.