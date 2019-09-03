Midship Marine building 600-passenger ferry for New York

Incat Crowther announced a contract for the construction of a sister vessel to Seastreak Commodore. The success of Seastreak Commodore has opened the door to welcome a second Incat Crowther 45 to accommodate the large passenger volume along traditional routes serviced by Seastreak, Atlantic Highlands, N.J., and brings the operator’s fleet of Incat Crowther-designed vessels to a total of nine.

At 147’8″x39’5″x12’10” with a capacity for 600 passengers and a 5’4″ draft, the aluminum sister vessel will join Seastreak Commodore as the highest capacity UCSG Subchapter K certified fast ferries ever built, according to a statement issued Monday by Incat Crowther. The new Subchapter K passenger vessel will be built at Midship Marine, Harvey, La., and will be powered by four MTU 12V4000 M64 main engines, producing 1,875 hp at 1,800 rpm each and providing redundancy while operating efficiently at a modest rating. The mains will connect to Kongsberg Kamewa 63S4 waterjets. During sea trials of Seastreak Commodore, in a fully loaded condition, recorded in excess of 38 knots. Ship’s service power will come from a pair of John Deere 6068 SFM85 powered gensets.

The as yet named boat will carry a crew of six, 4,000 gals. of fuel and 1,000 gals. fresh water.