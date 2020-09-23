Metal Shark debuts 48-meter catamaran expedition yacht

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has introduced a 48-meter (158’x39′) aluminum catamaran expedition yacht.

The Metal Shark M48, named Magnet, is the first build in the company’s Metal Shark Yachts portfolio of high-speed, long range catamaran expedition yachts, which has just been announced. The new lineup also includes the M30, 30 meters (100′), and M70, 70 meters (231′).

Magnet is the first-ever private yacht built by Metal Shark, which builds aluminum and steel vessels for military and commercial operators worldwide. The vessel is also notable for being built in the U.S., constructed from start to finish at Metal Shark’s Franklin, La., shipyard.

“It’s a cool boat because it’s not a fussy or frilly yacht. It’s tough and meant for extended travel,” said Josh Stickles, Metal Shark’s vice president, marketing. “It carries an insane amount of fuel so the range is ridiculous. You can cruise 11,000-plus nautical miles at 10 knots, or you can cross the Atlantic at 17 knots. If you need to go fast, say, if you need to get ahead of an approaching storm front, you can run her all the way up to 27 knots.”

An expansive upper-level sun deck, generously appointed with wraparound seating and lounges, al fresco dining areas, and a bar with refrigerators and an ice maker, also features a forward flybridge which offers expanded visibility from its elevated position. A large fixed shade provides comfort while also accommodating an integrated 12-panel, 4.2-kW solar power generation array, and an aft lounge area for those who want the sun.

Magnet has been configured with a master cabin, a VIP cabin, and three guest cabins. However, each offering in the Metal Shark Yachts lineup may be fully customized to suit the unique requirements of the owner. With its 4,230 sq. ft. of interior living space, M48 can easily be configured to accommodate additional guests or crew.

The three-decked welded-aluminum boat features design work completed by Metal Shark’s in-house engineering team, utilizing an Incat Crowther catamaran hull form optimized for maximum speed and range. The vessel weighs in with a lightship displacement of 275 metric tons and can carry up to 29,000 U.S. gals. (110,000 liters) of fuel. Powered by twin 2,600-hp (1,939 kW) MTU IMO Tier III diesel engines, Magnet boasts a globe-spanning 11,000 nautical mile range at a 10-knot cruise, with reserve. In sea trials the new yacht has reached a top speed of 27 knots.

“This is not by any stretch a typical yacht,” the vessel’s owner, George Wallner, said in a statement. “I wanted a serious, rugged, purpose-built vessel capable of reaching the remote, unspoiled destinations that you can’t get to with an airplane. With Magnet, I can travel quickly to faraway places, and everyone onboard can enjoy the adventure. Upon arrival, we can stay for extended periods, independently and comfortably, without reliance on a large crew. I also wanted to be able to work on board, continue with my product development and testing activities at sea. The catamaran format offers ample room and a uniquely stable platform for that.”

Magnet’s assertive styling incorporates chiseled lines inspired by Metal Shark’s military patrol vessels, which are designed to achieve modern naval visual deterrent requirements. Hardware is designed to be rugged and overbuilt. Angular brows lend an imposing look while shielding the vessel’s expansive windows from the sun. Exposed architectural elements and an industrial-grade finish, designed for extended operation with minimum maintenance, combine to convey the vessel’s no-nonsense demeanor.

“Like Magnet, each of our catamaran Metal Shark Yachts have been designed to liberate owners from the fuss of yachting and to eliminate adherence to rigid itineraries, opening up new opportunities for exploration,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “With Magnet you can run from New York to Miami in under 48 hours, you can cross oceans at 17 knots, and you can comfortably enjoy long-range global travel without refueling concerns. At anchor, a Metal Shark Yacht becomes its own island of self-sustaining independence, with the autonomy to stay on station for extended periods.”

Thanks to its catamaran footprint, M48 offers significantly more deck space than a monohull yacht of comparable length, creating vast spaces for entertaining along with ample storage space for tenders, toys, or other payloads. A 5,000 lb.-capacity submersible stern platform and a 3,500-lb. aft deck crane easily launch, retrieve, and stow tenders, toys, and cargo.

Machinery spaces, crew quarters, refrigerated storage, a wine cellar, and a complete workshop are all accommodated belowdecks within the twin catamaran hulls, opening up all three decks for owners and guests. On the main and mid decks, the elevated interior imparts the feel of a high-end city apartment as opposed to the far more enclosed spaces of a typical yacht. Large, panoramic windows and understated finishes put the emphasis on the journey, offering airy, uncluttered surroundings and sweeping views of the outside environment.

“M48 and our broader line of Metal Shark Yachts defy simple categorization,” said Allard. “While they are expedition yachts by definition, we focused on capability instead of trying to reach new levels of haute couture interior design. A Metal Shark Yacht offers a different type of experience by enabling owners to go farther, faster, without refueling, by extending the amount of time they can operate autonomously, by reducing reliance on crew, and by maximizing the enjoyment of the yachting experience by minimizing maintenance concerns.”