Master Marine delivers a fourth towboat to Waterfront Services

Master Marine, Bayou La Batre, Ala., announced that it has delivered the 67’x28′ towboat Rick Pemberton to Waterfront Services Co., the fourth of a four-boat contract. The boat was designed by Entech Designs, Kenner, La.

With a maximum 7’9″ working draft, the boat is powered by a pair of Laborde Products Inc. supplied S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi 803 hp Tier 3 diesel marine engines to be operated at 1,400 rpm coupled to Twin Disc MG-5321, 5:1 reduction ratio marine gears with E300 electronic controls with R.W. Fernstrum Inc. keel coolers.

Laborde Products Inc. also provided electrical power with two Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65-kW Tier 3 electronic controlled generators with R.W. Fernstrum keel coolers.

A pair of Sound Propeller Services 70″x48″x7″ 4-bladed stainless-steel propellers provides thrust through two J&S Machine Works Inc. 7″ ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Marine Industries Corp. bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. provided the steering system and a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors. Schuyler Maritime LLC provided 11″x18″ rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel, along with the push knees, fleet deck with MMI-installed weld caps between all fenders. R.S. Price & Son Inc. provided Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump HVAC system on all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes.

Donavon Marine provided the large aluminum Diamond Sea Glaze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators LLC supplied the aluminum exterior doors. Dickson Marine Supply provided a pair of Wintech 40-ton deck winches and New World Inc. provided all of the electronics and communications for the vessel.

Capacities include 10,400 gals. of fuel, 4,359 gals. of potable water and 9,500 gals. of ballast water.