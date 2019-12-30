Marinette Marine building four Multi-Mission Surface Combat ships for FMS program

The U.S. Navy awarded a Lockheed Martin-led team, which includes Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), a multi-billion dollar order for the construction of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) ships, as part of the country’s Foreign Military Sales program. These ships will be for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fincantieri will build the ships at the Marinette yard in Wisconsin. The now-definitized contract has a total value of approximately $1.3 billion dollars (USD) for Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Exact specifications of the ship were not disclosed by Fincantieri officials, but the standard size of the MMSC is 118.6×17.6×4.3m (389’x58’x14′). The multi-mission surface combat ships will be powered by a combined diesel and gas (CODAG) propulsion system. They will have the ability to operate in high sea state conditions and reach a maximum speed of 30 knots, as well as a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The Multi-Mission Surface Combatant is a lethal and highly-maneuverable, multi-mission surface combatant, which features the flexibility of the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship steel mono-hull, built by the same team for the Navy (nine LCS vessels have been delivered and there are currently seven ships in various stages of construction), an increased range of 5,000 nautical miles and speeds in excess of 30 knots, making it capable of littoral and open ocean operation, and able to confront modern maritime and economic security threats.

Lockheed Martin and FMM, together with the naval architect Gibbs & Cox and over 800 suppliers in 42 states, are already cooperating for the Navy’s LCS program, one of the most ambitious in the world within the surface ships.

The MMSC utilizes the COMBATSS-21 Combat Management System, built from the Aegis Combat System Software library. The MMSC integrated combat system solution leverages the domestic LCS integration of the 57mm Mk110 deck gun and SeaRAM, and expands multi-mission capability through integration of Over-The-Horizon surface-to-surface missiles, port and starboard 20 mm remote guns, a new fire control radar and a forward centerline 8 cell MK 41 Vertical Launch System equipped with RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles. The MMSC is also equipped with the AN/SLQ-25 Torpedo Defense system.

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), which owns Fincantieri Marinette Marine and two more yards again in the Great Lakes region, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Ace Marine, since 2008 has invested more than $180 million to modernize the Wisconsin shipyards, hiring and training more than 1,000 people, with a total workforce in the three sites of about 2,500 people and more than 350 contractors.

“Orders such as these, besides being very significant from an economic point of view, mark themselves for important industrial aspects,” Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, said in a prepared statement. “This result caps off a remarkable work, which has brought us to consolidate an unparalleled reputation also in the U.S. market, known to be very complex. It also is an acknowledgement of the strategic, technological and management skills that Fincantieri is able to express always to the highest level and in any context.”