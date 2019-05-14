Gulf Island delivers another Z-Tech tug for Bay Houston

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s shipyard division — Gulf Island Shipyards — has delivered the 98’6″x42’8″x16’5″ Connolly M, a Z-Tech 30-80 terminal/escort tug, to Bay Houston Towing Co.

The Connelly M was designed by Robert Allan Ltd, Vancouver, British Columbia, and built at Gulf Island’s Jennings, La. facilities. The vessel will be operated by G&H Towing for Houston-based Bay Houston.

Main propulsion comes from twin Caterpillar 3516 E Tier 4 diesels, producing 3,386 hp at 1,800 rpm each. The Cats are connected to Schottel SRP 510 FP Z-drives. The combination gives the Connelly M a bollard pull of 80 tonnes.

The new tug is ABS classed Maltese Cross A1, AMS, Towing Vessel, Escort.

Gulf Island is currently building seven sister vessels that are at various stages of construction.