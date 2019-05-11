Gulf Craft delivers whale watch vessel to Massachusetts

Gulf Craft LLC, Franklin, La., has delivered a new 114’x25’x9.5′, Tier 4 whale watch vessel to Dolphin Fleet, Provincetown, Mass. Designed by the shipyard, the new aluminum vessel, Dolphin XI, will be able to haul up to 360 passengers into the Atlantic Ocean to get up close with the sea’s natural inhabitants.

The boat has a 5′ draft and is powered by three Caterpillar C32 EPA Tier 4 diesel engines connected to Michigan Wheel 43″x47″ propellers through Twin Disc MGX-6650 SC marine gears. The propulsion package will give the Dolphin XI a running speed of 30 knots at 2,100 rpm.

Ship’s service power comes from twin Cat C4.4 gensets, sparking 75 kW of electrical power each. Controls are by Twin Disc and the steering system from Skipper.

Capacities include 5,000 gals. of fuel, 500 gals. water and a crew of five. Dolphin XI is USCG certified, Subchapter K and was delivered May 7, 2019.