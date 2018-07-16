Eastern to build new Z-drive tugs for Bisso Offshore

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Panama City, Fla., has signed of a new contract with New Orleans-based Bisso Offshore LLC for the construction of a pair of designer Robert Allan Ltd.’s RApport 2400 Ship Handing Tugs with escort capability. The tugs will measure 80’x38’x13’2″ and be designed and built to ABS class and USCG certified, Subchapter M.

Bisso is one of Eastern’s long term customers and has taken delivery of four previous modern Z-drive tugs from the shipyard since 2006 — Josephine Anne, Beverly B., Elizabeth B and Archie T. Higgins. These two new Robert Allan RApport 2400 design tugs have been customized by the designer and owner to provide specific operational features while also meeting new EPA Tier 4 and USCG Sub-M requirements.

“We are honored to be working with our friends at E.N. Bisso once again on this exciting project,” Joey D’Isernia, president of Eastern, said in a prepared statement announcing the contract. “E.N. Bisso is a valued repeat customer for us, and we appreciate being selected to build this latest class of ship handling tugs. We look forward to working with the E.N. Bisso team on another successful project.”

Main propulsion for the new tugs will be the responsibility of two Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4 diesel engines from Louisiana Cat, Reserve, La., producing 2,549 hp at 1,800 rpm each. The Cats will connect to Rolls-Royce US205 P20 Z-drives. Predicted bollard pull for the new tugs is 63 metric tons.

Deck equipment will include a Markey Machinery DEPCF-42 HS single-drum 40-hp, render/recovery, line tension display, electric escort hawser winch; Markey CEPB-40 SHP bitt capstan; Washington Chain & Supply 90-ton SWL electric air remote control, manual or remote release tow hook; and Counterfire ES-125-400, 1,500-gpm at 100 psi. pump and 4″ Stang remote controlled fire monitor.

Capacities will include 28,000 gals. of fuel; 8,750 gals. water; and 1,700 gals of DEF/Urea. Ship’s service power will come from twin Kennedy Engines supplied John Deere 4045AFM85, Tier 3-powered gensets striking 99 kW of electrical power each.

Bisso Offshore, a division of E.N. Bisso & Son Inc. currently has a tug fleet of 18 vessels featuring a blend of seven modern tractor-class/equivalent tugs along with conventional twin screw tugs.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a firm of internationally-recognized naval architects in Vancouver, British Columbia. Since 1930, Robert Allan Ltd. has built a reputation for innovative designs for vessels of almost all types, from high-performance tugs to ferries to sophisticated research vessels.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is a family held shipbuilding company located in Panama City, Fla., since 1976 and has been a long-time employer in Bay County for over 40 years. Since 2008, Eastern has spent more than $75 million dollars upgrading and expanding its facilities and shipbuilding capabilities to continue expanding and meeting the needs of its commercial and government customers.