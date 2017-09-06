Eastern Shipbuilding, Staten Island Ferry cut first steel for new boats

First steel was cut Aug. 29 for the new Ollis class of Staten Island ferries, during a ceremony with the City of New York Transportation Department and Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc., at the company’s Allanton facility in Panama City, Fla.

Eastern will construct and deliver three 320’x70’x13’ ferries to NYCDOT’s Staten Island Ferry Division. The double-ended 4,500-passenger ferries are from a preliminary design provided by Elliot Bay Design Group, Seattle.

Each vessel will be powered by 9,980 hp from four Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) 12-710 Tier 4 compliant propulsion engines, with two engines driving one Reintjes DUP 3000 P combining reduction gears one 36 RV6 ECS/285-2 Voith Schneider propeller at each end of the vessel. Fuell capacity will be 30,000 gals.

The ferries will have seating for 2,551 passengers and total capacity of 4,500 plus 16 crew. The ferries will be rated ABS Maltese Cross A1, ferry service, river service, Maltese Cross AMS, and certified under Coast Guard Subchapter H for passenger vessels.

The first of the new ferry class is to be named for Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, a Staten Island native who served with the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan. Ollis, 24, died Aug. 28, 2013 during an attack in Ghanzi province, when he stepped in to block a suicide bomber, saving the life of a Polish officer. Ollis was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and Polish Armed Forces Gold Medal.

The first steel was cut in an indoor facility supports both of Eastern’s new construction yards with state of the art numerically controlled equipment, and a highly skilled workforce.

Attending the ceremony from Staten Island Ferry Division was John Collins, director of ferry engineering, and Bill Tomalonis, vessel construction manager with the SIF Division. Eastern CEO Brian D’Isernia and president Joey D’Isernia greeted the attendees. Eastern’s project managers are Kenneth Winpigler, Joe Stark, and Brian D’Isernia Jr. for construction, outfitting, and delivery for the ferries. The project engineering staff from the firms of Elliott Bay Design Group and Glosten Associates, Seattle, were also in attendance. Eastern selected Guido Perla & Associates, Seattle, to produce the detailed design work while Eastern’s vice president of engineering, Fernando Malabet, and naval architect Kim Brooks are overseeing the design and engineering efforts for the project.

Eastern also recently attained the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. In July of 2017, Eastern completed a registration audit from the ISO 9001:2008 standard to the 9001:2015 standard.

Eastern’s scope of certification includes: design, construction, modification and repair of ships for clients worldwide. The company has maintained ISO 9001 certification since 2011.

