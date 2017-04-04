Eastern to build three new Staten Island ferries

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Panama City, Fla., has contracted with the city of New York’s department of transportation to build three new 320’x70’x21’6″ Staten Island-Ollis class ferries. The city has operated the Staten Island Ferry since 1905. The ferry, which runs continuously, carries over 23 million passengers annually on a 5.2-mile run between the St. George Terminal in Staten Island and the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

With 13′ drafts, the three Ollis class double-ended 4,500 passenger ferries, (2,551 minimum seating capacity) are from a design provided by Elliot Bay Design Group, Seattle, with each ferry featuring four Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) 12-710 Tier 4 compliant propulsion engines with two engines powering one Reintjes DUP 3000 P combining reduction gears from Karl Senner and one 36 RV6 ECS/285-2 Voith Schneider propeller at each end of the vessel. Total horsepower will be 9,980.

Each new ferry will have a gross tonnage of 4,570 tons, light ship weight of 2,550 LT (estimated), carry 30,000 gals. of fuel, and 16 crewmembers. The boats will be ABS classed, Maltese Cross A1, Ferry Service, River Service, Maltese Cross AMS Notation, USCG certified, Subchapter H Passenger Vessel.

