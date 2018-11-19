Conrad Industries announces third quarter 2018 results and backlog

Conrad Industries Inc., Morgan City, La., has announced its third quarter and nine months 2018 financial results and backlog as of Sept. 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018, Conrad had net loss of $2.6 million and a loss per diluted share of $0.51 compared to net loss of $193,000 and a loss per diluted share of $0.04 during the third quarter of 2017. The company had net income of $2.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.55 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, compared to net income of $1.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $.25 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017. Results for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 included $7.5 million from the Deepwater Horizon Court-Supervised settlement. The company’s financial reports are available here.

During the first nine months of 2018, Conrad added $145.9 million of backlog to its new construction segment compared to $47.9 million added to backlog during the first nine months of 2017. Conrad’s backlog was $149.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2018, $111.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2017, and $140.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2017.

Conrad Industries Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, La., designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.