Conrad inks deal with Harley Marine for two more tugs

Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., announced today that it has been awarded a contract to build two 100’x34′, 3,000-hp ocean service tugs for Harley Marine Services, Seattle.

Designed by Entech Designs LLC, Kenner, La., the tugs will have a molded depth of 15’3″ and be powered by Caterpillar 3512C Tier 4, A-rated diesel engines and equipped with two Caterpillar C4.4 generators, 99 kW at 1,800 rpm each.

The first hull is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the second in the first quarter of 2019.

“This is an extraordinary number of vessels to be awarded from one customer over the years and is validation of the Conrad commitment to quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service,” Conrad President, Chairman and CEO Johnny Conrad said in a prepared statement announcing the deal.

Harley Marine provides marine transportation services in every major U.S. West Coast port as well as in Alaska, New York and the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, the company provides tank storage and product transfer, ship assist, rescue and general towing services. Conrad has previously delivered 19 vessels to Harley and currently has three under construction.

“We are a highly safe, environmentally responsible, efficient, and customer service oriented company with a high regard for safe operations,” Harley Franco, chairman and CEO of Harley Marine Services said.