Chesapeake inks deal to build four more Vane tugs

Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Salisbury, Md., has signed another new agreement with Vane Brothers, Baltimore, to design and build four new 94’x34’x10’6″ Subchapter M-compliant, push tugs, yet to be named. This new order will bring the total number of tugs to 20 that have been built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding for Vane Brothers since 2007.

Design and construction on the new tugs will begin immediately in Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s hull fabrication buildings. The four new vessels will be sisterships.

The new 3,000-hp tugs will be equipped with twin Caterpillar 3512 main engines, conventional shafts, rudders and flanking rudders. They will accommodate up to seven crewmembers and will have large, modern private and semi-private quarters.

Chesapeake Shipbuilding designs and builds steel commercial vessels between 100′ and 400′. The yard has upgraded its production capacity significantly in recent years, by acquiring additional land, building two new hull fabrication buildings and investing in additional automated equipment. Chesapeake Shipbuilding is the leading designer and builder of commercial ships in the U.S. with over 40 years of experience and specialization in the design and construction of passenger vessels, tugboats, ferry boats, etc, according to Chesapeake officials.