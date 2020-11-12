C&C Marine and Repair delivers 6,600-hp towboat to Hines Furlong Line

Belle Chasse, La., based C&C Marine and Repair has delivered to Hines Furlong Line Inc. the 170’x50′ towboat Scarlett Rose Furlong, the first in a three-boat series that C&C Marine and Repair is building for the Nashville, Tenn. based company.

The triple-screw 6,600-hp towboat’s pilot house has an eyeline measuring 39’3″. Scarlett Rose Furlong was designed by CT Marine LLC, Portland, Maine.

Main propulsion is provided by three Cummins QSK60-M diesel engines, provided by Cummins Mid-South, that are paired with three Reintjes WAF 1173 H/V reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner LLC. The engines are connected to three 100″ diameter stainless-steel fixed pitch propellers, provided by Sound Propeller Systems Inc, and features double steering rudders.

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of three Cummins QSM11-DM, 275 kW generators, and the conventional steering system HPU was provided by EMI Marine.

The accommodations include a total of 12 beds (11 crew, plus 1 guest), and the vessel’s design includes a floating, spring mounted superstructure for additional crew comfort.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is located in Belle Chasse, La., on 80 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway. The company designs and builds towboats, dredges, barges, offshore supply vessels, along with a variety of other marine vessels. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof, with multiple projects under construction at the same time.