C. Fly Marine awarded ferry contract from North Carolina

C.Fly Marine Services LLC, Mandeville, La., was recently awarded a contract for the design verification and production engineering of two new 185’x46’x10’6″ vehicle ferries for the state of North Carolina’s Department of Transportation Ferry Division. The two new boats will replace the smaller Hatteras-class ferries that currently serve North Carolina.

Gulf Island Shipyards, Houma, La, will build the river-class ferries, which will carry 40 vehicles, seven-person crews, and 300 passengers. The new boats are scheduled for delivery in 2020. Elliott Bay Design Group, Seattle, was responsible for the functional engineering on the project.

“In short, we are to confirm all calculations to be correct and finalize the design of the ferry,” said Joseph Pizzitola, C. Fly Marine’s general manager. “The production engineering will be completed in ShipConstructor (software). We are to produce the nest tapes, stiffener plots, pipe spools, and assembly packages for the structure and the systems of the vessel.”

Main propulsion will come from three Caterpillar C-18 engines, producing 803 hp at 1,800 rpm each, connected to Schottel Z-drives with fixed pitched, 4-bladed props through Schottel marine gear with 2.438:1 reduction ratios. Controls and steering system are also from Schottel. The new steel-hulled boats will have a running speed of 8.5 knots.

Capacities will include 62,071 gals. of fuel and 3,500 gals. potable water. The new ferries will be Coast Guard-certified, Subchapter H boats.