Bollinger delivers 33rd fast response cutter

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., has delivered the 154’x25’5″x9’6″ Joseph Doyle, the 33rd fast response cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery of the FRC earlier this month in Key West, Fla.

For the FRC, Bollinger is using a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. Main propulsion comes from twin MTU 20V4000 M93L diesel engines, producing 2,900 hp each. The patrol boat has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26′ cutter boat.

The new cutters have a minimum endurance of five days at sea and a range of 2,950 nautical miles. The FRCs must be capable of underway operations for a minimum of 2,500 hours annually, using the latest technologically advanced command, control, communications and computer technology that are interoperable with other Coast Guard assets.

Each FRC carries a crew of 24 (three officers, 21 enlisted) and is equipped with a stabilized, remotely operated 25mm chain gun and four .50-caliber machine guns.

“We are very pleased to announce the latest FRC delivery,” Ben Bordelon, Bollinger’s president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the delivery. “This will be the seventh cutter stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico.”

The vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for June 2019. Previous cutters have been stationed around the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii.

Recently, the Coast Guard deployed the FRC 1124, Oliver Berry, from Hawaii across the Pacific to the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The 4,400-nautical-mile trip marked the furthest deployment of an FRC to date.

Each of these cutters is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This FRC is named after Coast Guard Hero Joseph Doyle. Doyle was appointed keeper of the Charlotte, New York Life-Saving Station in July 1878. As keeper, he became known as one of the most distinguished surfmen of the U.S. Life-Saving Service. During 1878 with great skill and bravery, he achieved two impressive rescues. For his heroic actions during both rescues, Doyle was awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal on Aug. 2, 1879.