Bisso Towboat takes delivery of ASD tug from Main Iron Works

The Liz Healy, third in a series of 60 ton bollard pull ASD towboats built for Bisso Towboat, Luling, La., by Main Iron Works, Houma, La., has a new brownwater workhorse Series 230 assist winch by JonRie InterTech, Manahawkin, N.J., on deck.

The 100’x38’x18′ tug is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C Tier 3 main engines, each producing 2,240 hp at 1,600 rpm. Propulsion is by two Rolls-Royce US 205 FP Z-drives featuring 90.6″x82.4″, 4-bladed stainless steel propellers set in stainless steel nozzles. Ship’s service power comes from twin Marathon generators powered by John Deere 4045AFM85 engines.

Other features include USCG-approved engine room monitoring and fire/smoke alarm systems, Simrad navigation/electronics, soundproof insulation throughout the engine room and crew quarters, stainless steel bitts and bow staple and four bunk rooms with seven berths.

Tankage includes 30,163 gals. of diesel fuel; 1,826 gals. of lube oil and hydraulic oil; and 10,938 gals. potable water.

The new tug has a crew complement of four and carries an ABS International Loadline in addition to being ISM Certified by ABS and USCG inspected/certified.

The Liz Healy is the seventh ASD tractor tug for Bisso from Main Iron Works and the 11th new tug to join Bisso’s fleet in the past 25 years.

The winch features JonRie’s innovative independent drive level wind with a Logan clutch also installed. When the winch is heaving or paying out hawser the level wind drive is engaged and when the tug is working under heavy ship assist loads the level wind is unclutched. This feature will help reduce the counter loading on the level wind when the tug is working with a ship. The independent level wind will allow the spooler carriage to move faster than the drum to cross weave rope or adjusted to any speed required, the unit can be stopped and run in manual to any position on the drum.

The controls are all at hands length in the pilothouse. The JonRie Series 230 winch also features a larger drum to accommodate more hawser (500′ of 8″) and has a brake rated at 300 tons. The winch has a line pull of 15 tons and a line speed of 100 fpm. The system also comes complete with JonRie’s foot control to allow the master to run the winch without taking his hands off the Z-drive controls.

JonRie’s Active Heave Compensation System allows the winch to pay out at a high speed in a controlled free wheel mode to help the tug maneuver in the strong Mississippi currents. The system includes a hawser scope meter and back light tension meter with dimmer for use during night operations on the river.