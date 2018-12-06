Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Austal USA gets $40 million Navy award for fast transport vessel

By on
Looks like the Navy is interested in building a 14th Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel. U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta
Looks like the Navy is interested in building a 14th Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel. U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta

The U.S. Navy has awarded Austal USA an undefinitized contract action (UCA), valued at $40.3 million, to fund the acquisition of long lead-time material (LLTM) and production engineering associated with the construction of a 103-meter Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) to be designated EPF 14.

Austal was awarded the initial contract to design and build the first 338′ EPF in November 2008. Since then, 10 Spearhead-class EPFs have been delivered and are serving as an affordable solution to fulfilling the Military Sealift Command’s requirements worldwide. Burlington (EPF 10) was delivered in November and two more EPFs are under construction. A similar UCA was recently awarded to order long lead-time materials for EPF 13 in anticipation of a construction contract award.

It is expected that these contracts will lead to full vessel contracts later in the fiscal year. If awarded, these full vessel contracts will ensure EPF construction continuity out until 4th quarter 2022.

Long lead-time material for the additional vessel will include diesel engines, water jets and reduction gears.

With a draft of 13′, the EPF has the ability to access austere and degraded ports with minimal external assistance. The EPF is designed to transport 600 short tons of military cargo 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots in sea state 3. The ships are capable of operating in shallow-draft ports and waterways, interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities and on/off-loading a combat-loaded Abrams main battle tank (M1A2).

The EPF includes a flight deck for helicopter operations and an off-load ramp that allow vehicles to quickly drive off the ship. The ramp is suitable for the types of austere piers and quay walls common in developing countries. The ship’s shallow draft further enhances littoral operations and port access. This makes the EPF an extremely flexible asset for support of a wide range of operations including maneuver and sustainment, relief operations in small or damaged ports, flexible logistics support or as the key enabler for rapid transport, according to the Navy.

 

 

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.