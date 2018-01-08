Subscribe Advertise Contact

Armstrong Marine delivers catamaran tour boat to Hawaii

Owner of new catamaran tour boat has ordered a second one. Armstrong Marine photo
Armstrong Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., recently delivered the 40’x15.6′ high tunnel aluminum catamaran tour boat Mirai to Honolulu-based Hawaii Experiences.

Designed by Armstrong, the new 49-passenger boat is powered by four Evinrude G-2 E-TEC outboards, packing a total of 1,000 hp, and governed by E-TEC controls. The power package gives the new tour boat a running speed of 47 mph. The steering system is by Sea Star. Other features include two heads, a Garmin electronics package, and a three-person crew. The catamaran is USCG certified, Subchapter T.

“Our clients are so happy they ordered a second boat,” said Capt. Charlie Crane, commercial sales, Armstrong Marine. “The 40-foot high tunnel cat is perfect for viewing sea life and snorkeling. Set up with a serving station for some cold drinks.”

