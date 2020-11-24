American Cruise Lines launches fourth modern riverboat

American Cruise Lines launched the 328’x60’4″ American Melody last week at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. The American Melody is the fourth new riverboat in ACL’s Modern Series, and is on schedule for its inaugural Mississippi River cruise season beginning in summer 2021.

Once complete, American Melody will have five decks and accommodate 175 guests in 91 staterooms. American Melody will highlight the line’s new interior design while also continuing to feature the architectural hallmarks of American’s innovative modern riverboats — showcasing a grand, multistory glass atrium at the center of the ship, 100% private balcony accommodations, and a patented opening bow and retractable gangway.

All American’s new modern riverboats have been designed with sweeping expanses of glass throughout. Like previous sisterships, American Melody will offer panoramic views both inside and out; as well as huge guest accommodations in all-balcony staterooms, suites, and singles.

The new riverboat will also include: a casual outdoor café as well as a signature Grand Dining Room with river views from every table; numerous spacious sky-lit lounges; several open-air and shaded sundecks; library; chart room; game room; fitness room and yoga-wellness studio; as well as elevator access to all decks.

American Melody is set to begin cruising the Mississippi River for ACL in summer 2021. The company will also debut American Jazz in March 2021 (its third brand new modern riverboat which was delayed from cruising in 2020 due to Covid-19). ACL’s fifth yet to be named modern riverboat is due in 2022, and the line plans to continue its rapid building plans; releasing one to two new modern riverboats each year going forward.