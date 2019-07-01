A.F. Theriault & Son building power barges for Cooke Aquaculture

When it comes to selecting a design for a new series of vessels, the most important consideration is to recognize the craft’s purpose and develop a form to meet that function. Cooke Aquaculture in Atlantic Canada has a number of fish farms located in protected waters around the Maritime Provinces. Supplies and gear have to be transported between the farms and the shore.

To meet this demand the company worked with Poseidon Marine Consultants Ltd. to develop a 40’x20′ powered barge design. Evolved from an earlier vessel, three steel-hulled boats with aluminum houses located forwarded and a flat deck aft are under construction at A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. In Nova Scotia. The vessels’ 4.5′ molded depth provides buoyancy for significant loads while maintaining a relatively shallow draft. A Palfinger 18500M crane and two vertical capstans ease cargo and net handling.

A 280-hp Cummins QSL9 engine turning a 32″x20″ 4-bladed prop through a ZF305-3 gear with 2.5:1 ratio provides propulsion power. This gives the barge a speed of 8 knots. The engines were supplied and installed by Philip Leblanc Diesel from Nova Scotia who also completed the installation review and sea trials.

A 12.5 kW Phasor generator provides auxiliary power. Tankage is provided for 610 gals. of fuel and 315 gals. water. The boat is designed for a crew of four and has capacity for a 10-ton deck cargo.

The first of a four boat series, the KCS Emerald, will be delivered in July of 2019.