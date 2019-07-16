Richard Hunt named president of Fincantieri Marinette Marine

The board of directors of Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corp. named retired Navy 3-star admiral Richard W. Hunt as the president of the shipyard at its annual board meeting last week.

“This move is indicative of Fincantieri’s commitment to growth in the U.S. government business sector, as we solidify our position as a major shipbuilder in the defense industrial base,” Dario Deste, CEO, Fincantieri Marine Group, said in a statement announcing the promotion. Deste said that Hunt will focus on expanding the capabilities and capacity of the shipyard, as well as building common understanding with government customers. “Rick is the consummate professional who cares deeply for the U.S. Navy and their future capabilities,” added Deste.

Prior to Hunt, Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s Jan Allman was the president and CEO. Allman remains as the CEO of the busy and expanding Marinette shipyard where the Navy’s Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships are built.

Vice Adm. Hunt is a 1975 University of Wisconsin — Madison graduate who served nearly 38 years as a surface warfare officer in the Navy. During that time Hunt deployed on numerous ships and with various commands, with command tours on Crommelin (FFG 37) 1993-1995, Philippine Sea (CG 58) 1999-2001, and Carrier Strike Group Six/John F Kennedy Strike Group in 2005. Hunt also served as the commander of Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa in 2006-2007. After a tour as the commander of Third Fleet from 2009-2011, he spent the next year as the commander of surface forces in the U.S. Pacific Fleet, and then became director of the Navy Staff at the Pentagon, where he retired in November of 2013.

After his Navy career, Hunt worked for several years at Raytheon as the vice president of U.S. business development. He transitioned to chief strategy officer at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in April 2018.